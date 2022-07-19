Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

