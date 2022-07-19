Natera, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($5.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Natera Stock Down 4.9 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Shares of NTRA opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Natera by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Natera by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $79,770.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,410.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,770.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $527,945 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

