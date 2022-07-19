National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Capital Power stock opened at C$46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$46.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

