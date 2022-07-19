National Bankshares Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $100.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Ovintiv Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $43.44 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

