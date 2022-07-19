nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.80. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.