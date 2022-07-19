Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

