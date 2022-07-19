Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.87.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $190.92 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

