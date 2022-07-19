NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

NTCT stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

