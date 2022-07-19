New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment Dividend Announcement

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.



