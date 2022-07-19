New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Griffon worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

