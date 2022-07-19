New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 626,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

