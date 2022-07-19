NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of NewMarket worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.41. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $285.60 and a 12-month high of $378.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

