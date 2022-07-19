Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWT stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.28%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

