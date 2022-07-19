Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MKC opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

