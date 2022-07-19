Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,388,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.93.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

