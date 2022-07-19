Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $229.06 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

