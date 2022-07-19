North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,567.77.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10.

On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,817.83.

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35.

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.72 per share, with a total value of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.17 per share, with a total value of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 2.7 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5179383 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.88.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.