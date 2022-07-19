North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$266,082.10 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,330,410.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,817.83.

On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,567.77.

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$282,771.68.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE NOA opened at C$14.31 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.43.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5179383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOA. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.88.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

