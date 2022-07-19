Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,070,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.