Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NTRS opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,070,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
