Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $350,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 54,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

