NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) PT Lowered to $57.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NWE opened at $56.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

