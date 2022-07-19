NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) PT Lowered to $57.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
NorthWestern Price Performance
NWE opened at $56.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
