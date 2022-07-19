Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.60.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Nova by 46.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 155,759 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Nova by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Nova by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after buying an additional 66,171 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Nova by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

