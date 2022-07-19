OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

