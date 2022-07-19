Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.31. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $31.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.00 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,912.96.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,319.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,309.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,438.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.