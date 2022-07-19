ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Holdings Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IX stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

