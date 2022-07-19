OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

