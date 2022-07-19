Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,003 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Price Performance

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96.

