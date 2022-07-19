Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

