Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 1.0 %

Kellogg stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.