Parallel Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,217,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,849,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,819,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

