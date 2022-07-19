Parallel Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 186.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 392,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,509,000 after buying an additional 255,861 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 95,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.23. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

