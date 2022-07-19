Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $691.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $720.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $953.85. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

