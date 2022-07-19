Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BNS opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.