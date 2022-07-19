Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 857 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf decreased their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($105.05) to €93.00 ($93.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.