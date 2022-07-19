Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.