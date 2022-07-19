Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.