Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.29.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $206.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.53. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

