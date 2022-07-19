Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.



