Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

