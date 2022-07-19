Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

