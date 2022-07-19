Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Equinix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $614.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $655.22 and a 200 day moving average of $700.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

