Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.54.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $247.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.39.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

