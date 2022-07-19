Pascal (PASC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120.00

Pascal (PASC) traded down 57.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Pascal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pascal has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar. Pascal has a market cap of $342,203.95 and approximately $120.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00479948 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,998.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002207 BTC.
Pascal Profile
PASC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,549,775 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
