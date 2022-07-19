Patrick Charles Evans Buys 20,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950,587 shares in the company, valued at C$1,166,451.03.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,252.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$34,020.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 35,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,537.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 7,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$4,953.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,366.00.

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$28.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63.

Mirasol Resources ( CVE:MRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

