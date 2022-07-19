Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 100,000 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,357,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,440,570.42.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$26,880.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Patrick Charles Evans bought 31,437 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,597.52.

On Monday, April 18th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 18,536 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,079.00.

Pan Global Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

PGZ opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

Further Reading

