Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 3,595 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

