Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 767 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $452.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

