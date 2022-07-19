Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $313,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blackstone by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.