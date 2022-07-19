Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $507,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

