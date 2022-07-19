Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

