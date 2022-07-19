Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,008 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

